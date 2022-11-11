 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando’s Veterans Day Parade on Saturday will celebrate WAACs and WAVES

If you missed the chance Friday to celebrate Veterans Day, it’s not too late. Orlando will hold a Veterans Day parade and celebration downtown beginning at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

This year’s parade marks the formation 80 years ago, during World War II, of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, and, for the Navy, the WAVES, Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.

Dorothy “Pat” Rudd, who served in World War II as among first of the WAVES sent to Pearl Harbor, will be one of three grand marshals in the Orlando Veterans Day Parade. Photo: Courtesy of Pat Rudd

Former Navy Petty Officer Third Class Dorothy “Pat” Rudd will be one of three grand marshals. She served with the WAVES at Pearl Harbor during World War II.

“It meant a lot to me to be able to serve, as young as I was — I was 23 years old when I went in,” Rudd said. “And so to remember all of this when you’re 101 is amazing and an honor to have served in our country.”

Rudd says Veterans Day is “a wonderful celebration” for all veterans, “not only way back, but right now, how much they’re serving and continue to protect our country.”

The parade will include bands, veterans groups, military personnel, JROTC and ROTC members, and The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps.

The other two grand marshals in the Veterans Day Parade are former Marine Corps Private Sallie Amato and former Army Maj. Lorraine Holland.

There will be a post-parade celebration at the Lake Eola Park Amphitheater from 1 to 3 p.m., according to city news release. It will include face-painting, live music, and food and games.

Here’s the schedule:
10:45 a.m. – Opening ceremony at Orange Avenue near Central Boulevard.
11 a.m. – PThe parade will begin at Robinson Street and Orange Avenue, turning left on Central Boulevard, left on Rosalind Avenue and ending at Robinson Street.
1 – 3 p.m. – Post-parade celebration at Lake Eola Pak Amphitheater


