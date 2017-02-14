Orlando’s Transportation Director, Crime Writer Tim Dorsey & Do-Good Date Night

The City Beautiful is one of the most dangerous places in the US to be a pedestrian.

A study by the group Smart Growth America which analyzed data from 2005 to 2014 put Orlando, Kissimmee and Sanford 3rd on the list of most dangerous metro areas for pedestrians.

Billy Hattaway is the city of Orlando’s new transportation director. On today’s program Hattaway explains how he wants to improve pedestrian safety- and other transportation challenges he wants to take on- including parking and mass transit.

Then, Florida crime writer Tim Dorsey’s written 20 novels starring anti hero Serge Storms… and he’s not slowing down. Dorsey talks about his latest- Clownfish Blues- and why he’ll never run out of material writing about the state he loves.

And, it’s Valentines Day- which means big business for restaurants. But some couples are opting to combine a date with an activity that gives back. Do-Good Date night founder Kristen Manieri joins Sasha Hausman from Second Harvest of Central Florida and quiz master Curtis Earth for a conversation about dates that include some volunteering.