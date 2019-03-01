 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Orlando Writer & Veteran Brian Turner Channels Pain Through Poetry & Music

by Ashley Garrett (WMFE)
Play Audio

Orlando-based writer Brian Turner draws on his experience in the US Army in his poetry.

His bestselling books: Here, Bullet and Phantom Noise, dealt with the traumatic experiences during and after war.

Turner gathered a group of musicians called The Interplanetary Acoustic Team to release the album 11 11 (Me Smiling) in July 2018. The album included lyrics by his late wife, the poet Ilyse Kusnetz, who died in 2016.

After Kusnetz’s death, Turner went through his late wife’s belongings and found the recordings that he later incorporated into the music. The album itself was inspired by one of Kusnet’z poems on robots and cybernetics.

11 11 (Me Smiling) was released on the anniversary of Kusnetz’s birthday.

“I realized that maybe this was an in-roads toward a project where her voice could be shared with many,” says.

Turner joins Intersection for a conversation about the project, along Ben Kramer who performs bass, keyboards and theremin and engineered the album.

This interview first aired on Intersection in July 2018

 


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP