Orlando VA Medical Center Will Offer Two Vaccine Clinics This Weekend, MLK Jr. Day
The Orlando VA will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic for select veterans this Saturday and on MLK Jr. Day.
Veterans ages 75 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Orlando VA Medical Center both days.
The vaccine is also available to veterans 18 and older who are employed on the frontline of the COVID-19 response including teachers and grocery store workers.
Those veterans must bring proof of employment including an ID or other documentation before they get their shot.
Appointments are not required at the clinic located on the fourth floor of the building from 8 am until 4 pm or until supplies last.
Anyone who gets vaccinated must be eligible for VA health care benefits, receive care at the VA, and be able to return to Lake Nona for their second dose in 21 days.
In a statement, the VA said as supply increases, additional groups of veterans will be notified that they can receive the vaccine.
#OVAHCS oldest Veteran, 𝟏𝟎𝟖 year old, Frederick Steinkirchner, WWII U.S. Army Veteran, received his COVID-19 vaccine! With two thumbs up & a concealed smile behind his mask, Mr. Steinkirchner was ecstatic the VA was able to help keep him safe as we work to fight the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Xah2isg4Sg
— OVAHCS (@OVAHCS) January 12, 2021
