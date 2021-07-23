 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando VA Restricts Visitors as Coronavirus Cases Surge in Florida

by (WMFE)

Photo: Israel Palacio


The Orlando VA is restricting visitors to its medical facilities due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Orange County.

Veterans in the emergency room are only allowed one guest who is directly involved in their care and who couldn’t otherwise interact with medical staff virtually. 

While veterans in Community Living will only be allowed visitors through a contactless booth. 

Families are encouraged to use Facetime, Skype and other video messaging apps to communicate with their loved one instead. 

iPads are available upon request after a veteran is admitted to the Orlando VA to help with communication with family and friends. 

In a statement on Twitter, OVAHCS officials say, “We appreciate your cooperation as we work to best protect our American heroes and team members.”


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

