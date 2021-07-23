Orlando VA Restricts Visitors as Coronavirus Cases Surge in Florida

The Orlando VA is restricting visitors to its medical facilities due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Orange County.

❗ 𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗜𝗗-𝟭𝟵 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝘂𝘀 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 — Due to the increase in COVID-19 positive patients, effective immediately, we are changing current visitation policies: pic.twitter.com/UB1B95wvRG — OVAHCS (@OVAHCS) July 23, 2021

Veterans in the emergency room are only allowed one guest who is directly involved in their care and who couldn’t otherwise interact with medical staff virtually.

While veterans in Community Living will only be allowed visitors through a contactless booth.

Families are encouraged to use Facetime, Skype and other video messaging apps to communicate with their loved one instead.

iPads are available upon request after a veteran is admitted to the Orlando VA to help with communication with family and friends.

In a statement on Twitter, OVAHCS officials say, “We appreciate your cooperation as we work to best protect our American heroes and team members.”