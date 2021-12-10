 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando VA continues to expand with new clinic in Daytona Beach

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


The Orlando VA Healthcare System is expanding into Daytona Beach with a multi-specialty clinic. 

The groundbreaking for the facility will take place on Tuesday. 

The Daytona Beach VA Multi-Specialty Clinic will join the Orlando VA Medical Center in Orlando in delivering care to veterans in Central Florida. 

The clinic will boast more than 100,00 square feet of space, with primary care, mental health services, radiology and labs on site. Construction is expected to wrap in the fall of 2023, with the first patients welcomed in 2024.

Florida is home to more than 1.5 million veterans, the third biggest veteran population behind California and Texas. 


