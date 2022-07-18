 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando to tackle affordable housing, homelessness with ARPA funds

by (WMFE)

Orlando plans to spend 67% of the money freed up by ARPA funding on affordable housing and homelessness. Chart; City of Orlando


Orlando is planning to use its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay some salaries for city employees, replacing revenue lost during the pandemic.

That will free up $58 million to spend on other priorities.

Mayor Buddy Dyer announced the so-called Accelerate Orlando program at a City Council work session Monday.

“[W]e can use our ARPA dollars to make a significant investment in addressing two of the most daunting challenges our city and region face, homelessness and affordable housing,” he said.

The City Council will vote on Accelerate Orlando next month. It includes $39 million to add affordable housing units and to fund improvements for organizations which address homelessness.

The plans also include funding for broadband, job training and anti-gun violence efforts.

The first affordable housing effort on the list is the transformation of the Ambassador Hotel on Colonial Drive into 150 apartments.

The city would invest $4 million of the estimated $10 million required for that project.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP