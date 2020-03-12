 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando Theme Parks Remain Open As Leaders Advise Against Large Gatherings

by (WMFE)
Undated photo of Cinderella's Castle area at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park. Image courtesy of Roger Mayhem via Pixabay

Orlando’s major theme parks remain open. 

That’s as Gov. Ron DeSantis called on local governments Thursday to postpone or cancel major gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Heather Gibson of the University of Florida’s Eric Friedheim Tourism Institute says it’s too soon to know how fears over the virus might affect the theme parks. 

She described the situation as unprecedented and compared it to the period after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when the flow of visitors to the theme parks slowed to a trickle.

“What they did then was actually close down temporarily some of their hotel space just to save resources.” 

Walt Disney World and Universal Studios have announced measures like increased sanitation efforts. SeaWorld is offering reduced rates for Florida residents through the weekend. 

 


