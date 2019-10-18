Orlando Summit Seeks to Empower LGBTQ Youth to Live Authentically in Personal, Professional Lives

More than 200 LGBTQ youth and their parents are expected to attend the Orlando Youth Empowerment Summit this weekend in Orlando.

Local leaders and LGBTQ groups will offer workshops to LGBTQ youth on topics from becoming more politically active and getting their first job to the basics of putting on makeup.

Zebra Coaltion’s Robin Daily says along with these resources, the conference will highlight people in the community who can provide mentorship.

I am so thankful that we are able to partner with @ZebraCoalition to empower our young residents as we continue to work together to make our city inclusive and welcoming to all.https://t.co/81YHil77eJ — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) October 17, 2019

“To be able to be in that space and see people that are already working in these fields being their authentic selves and living their lives is very empowering for the youth.”

Daily says it’s the first time since the conference started in 2014 that there will also be a full-day training for parents.

“For anyone who has a child in their life that simply doesn’t fit into society’s notions about gender. Whether they’re transgender, non-binary or just gender expansive or if it’s just someone in the community either a parent or caregiver that wants to learn more, understand more about gender.”

Along with these sessions there will be a live lip sync battle, musical and drag performances, and confidential HIV and STI testing by Hope & Help.

