Orlando resident goes viral with “donation hack” to get money & support to Ukrainians
As Russia’s war in Ukraine accelerates, Central Floridians are finding creative ways to help as much as possible.
Randa Black of Orlando had the idea of getting money into the hands of individual Ukrainians through “booking” their short-term vacations rentals on websites like Air BnB or VRBO…of course, without planning an actual visit.
So she did it, and received a note of heartfelt thanks from a Ukrainian woman who has been an Air BnB host in Kyiv.
Now, Randa Black’s idea has gone viral. More and more people from the US, UK, and elsewhere are donating funds and sending messages of support to Ukrainians through their vacation rental listings.
Black explained her idea and how it began to WMFE’s Nicole Darden Creston.
Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.
