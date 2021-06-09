It’s official: Orlando Rep. Val Demings is running for the U.S. Senate.

She will take on incumbent U.S. Senator Marco Rubio.

Demings launched her campaign today with an online video.

“I’m running for the United States Senate because of two simple words: Never tire.”

I’m running for U.S. Senate because I will never tire of standing up for what is right. Never tire of serving Florida. Never tire of doing good. Join my campaign today: https://t.co/rHVPBuSzKU pic.twitter.com/HuWB80Mrxh — Val Demings (@valdemings) June 9, 2021

Rubio responded with his own video, accusing Demings of being a socialist.

“Look, I’ve always known my opponent for the Senate was gonna be a far-left liberal Democrat. Today we just figured out which one of them Chuck Schumer picked. I’m looking forward to this campaign because it’s gonna offer the people of Florida a very clear difference. “

No matter who wins the democratic Senate primary in #Florida my opponent will be a far left extremist#Sayfie #flpol pic.twitter.com/quy0pMUHS6 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 9, 2021

Demings gained national recognition as a House prosecutor in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.

She had previously been considering a run for governor in Florida.