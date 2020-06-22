Orlando Pride Withdraws From NWSL Challenge Cup After Players Test Positive For COVID19

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Orlando Pride is withdrawing from the NWSL Challenge Cup after some of the team’s players and staff tested positive for COVID-19. The Orlando Sentinel reports six players and four staff tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, team doctor Daryl Osbahr said it was a difficult and disappointing decision to withdraw.

He said the protocols and timeline for contact tracing make it “logistically impossible” to participate in the Challenge cup in Utah.

Players and staff are receiving medical attention and will be quarantined for 14 days. The team’s training facility in Seminole County has been closed and will be cleaned and sterilized.