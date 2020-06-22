 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando Pride Withdraws From NWSL Challenge Cup After Players Test Positive For COVID19

by (WMFE)

The Orlando Pride is withdrawing from the NWSL Challenge Cup after some of the team’s players and staff tested positive for COVID-19. The Orlando Sentinel reports six players and four staff tested positive for the virus. 

In a statement, team doctor Daryl Osbahr  said it was a difficult and disappointing decision to withdraw. 

He said the protocols and timeline for contact tracing make it “logistically impossible” to participate in the Challenge cup in Utah. 

Players and staff are receiving medical attention and will be quarantined for 14 days. The team’s training facility in Seminole County has been closed and will be cleaned and sterilized. 

 


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

