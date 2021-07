ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando Pride coach Marc Skinner has resigned to pursue another coaching position.

Pride assistant coach Carl Green also stepped down, but will coach the National Women’s Soccer League team on Saturday night at home for a game against OL Reign.

The Pride said Friday it would announce an interim coach in the near future.

Skinner joined the Pride in early 2019 and was 9-23-11 as head coach.