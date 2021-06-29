Orlando police seek to ID child porn victims following arrest of baseball coach

Orlando police want to hear from parents who think their children could be victims of child pornography following the arrest of a baseball coach.

OPD’s Special Victims Unit found that 45-year-old Timothy Daniel Shea used Twitter and direct messages to share child pornography and strategies for abusing children.

A search warrant turned up images and thousands of chats related to abuse. Police say he solicited personal items and collected hundreds of used panties.

He was arrested last week on 10 counts of child porn.

Shea coached the Tribe Baseball Club in Orlando, a traveling team for high school-age athletes.

Detective Jennifer Wing says they hope to ID the young victims.

“So if we can identify those kids,” she said, “then it helps us in the future so we can actually, you know, reach out to them in whatever jurisdiction they live in and make sure that they’re safe.”

Families can call the Special Victims Unit at 407-246-2970.