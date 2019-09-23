 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando Police Officer Suspended, Under Investigation After Arresting Two Children Last Week

by The Associated Press (WMFE)

Officer Dennis Turner arrested two children under the age of 12 without getting his watch commander's approval. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Authorities say a Florida police officer has been suspended as he is investigated for arresting a 6-year-old and an 8-year-old for separate incidents at their schools.

Orlando television station WKMG reported Sunday that Officer Dennis Turner has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation by the Orlando Police Department.

The department’s policy requires an officer to get the approval of a watch commander for the arrest of someone under age 12.

WKMG says that didn’t happen during last Thursday’s arrests.

The 8-year-old was processed at the Juvenile Assessment Center before being released to a family member. The child’s gender wasn’t released, nor was the reason for the arrest.

The 6-year-old girl was returned to her school, and not processed, after a transport officer found out approval wasn’t obtained.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP