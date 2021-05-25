 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando Police Make Arrest In Shooting Death Of 16-Year-Old Tavyiah King

by (WMFE)

Jacarious Jermaine Javonte Simpson (photo by: Orlando Police Department)

Orlando Police have arrested a 18-year-old man they say was involved in the May 2 murder of Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill’s 16-year-old niece Tavyiah King. Jacarious Jermaine Javonte Simpson is charged with Third Degree Murder and Attempted First Degree Murder with a Firearm. 

During an update on the investigation on Monday, Commissioner Hill talked about the impact of gun violence. She said, “A bullet has no name. And when it travels and hits a person, it just does not hit one person to kill one person. It kills many dreams and hopes for those communities in the people that love them.”

Detective Annemarie Esan said during a press conference that  information from the people in the community made this arrest possible. “So in this case, I think when you’re talking about 16 year old juveniles doing nothing wrong other than like their friends, trying to get home. I think it does pull on people’s heartstrings and they try to do the right thing,” said Esan.

Commissioner Hill said her niece was getting a ride home from friends when the car came under fire near a Wawa in West Orlando earlier this month. OPD said the investigation is still active as they look to make more arrests in this case.


