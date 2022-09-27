 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando police, fire ready to respond during and after Ian. Here’s what to know

by (WMFE)

Photo: Danielle Prieur


First responders are gearing up to help during Hurricane Ian. Here’s what they want you to know.

The Orlando Fire Department says it’s prepared to respond to fire and medical emergencies and to conduct rescue operations during Hurricane Ian.

But Fire Chief Charlie Salazar says residents should keep in mind that when winds get stronger than 45 mph, some services might be limited. 

Salazar says it’s also crucial that 911 and other emergency lines remain open throughout the storm. 

“That means please do not call 911 unless it is an emergency. We also have text to 911. You use this feature when you’re relying on Wi-Fi. Call when you can, text when you can’t.”

Salazar says people with special medical needs should make sure they have a 30-day supply of prescriptions and head to shelters now. He says after the storm, his team will be conducting wellness checks. 

The Orlando Police Department will also continue to conduct arrests and monitor traffic and other safety concerns throughout the city during Hurricane Ian. 

Chief Eric Smith echoed Salazar that 911 should only be used in an emergency.

“The 911 Center will be fully operational 24/7 for emergencies. Please use 911 for emergencies only, not for information.”

Smith says if traffic lights are out, intersections should be treated as a four way stop.

Learn more about using text to 911 in Florida. 


