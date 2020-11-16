 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando Police Department’s Neighborhood Patrol Unit Will Focus on Building Trust, Relationships With Community

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy of Orlando Police Department

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The officers will be stationed in all six districts of the city.

Sergeant Yong Hall will lead the patrol unit made up of ten officers and funded by a US Department of Justice grant the police received in June.

Chief Orlando Rolón says the previous Neighborhood Patrol Unit was disbanded in the 2000s to focus on violent crime. 

Rolón says the group represents the diversity of the city and brings extensive professional experience in careers other than policing.

“But probably the most rewarding part about that unit are the things that we may never capture with a call for service that we documented. It’ll be the relationships between the officers and the youth and the kids that may trust these officers to the extent that they will share very personal things that will allow our officers to work with them to better provide them with better opportunities in the future.”

Rolón says officers will work in pairs and will be stationed in specific neighborhoods in the districts where they’ll lead and participate in community events including youth engagement programs.

“Take a look at them and take a look at their leadership and that pretty much is a reflection of the City of Orlando. I mean just a little while ago I was listening to them. They probably didn’t realize that I was hearing them. They were talking about hip hop lessons, dance lessons that will be given at one of the community centers. Some were talking about the fact that they dance salsa and meringue. Some were like I can’t even dance. I have two left feet.”

Each of the officers was selected based on training, a history of community service and previous conduct with community members.

If you’d like to listen to this story, click on the clips above.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP