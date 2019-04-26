 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
You Drive Public Radio - Make your donation now
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Orlando Opera Looks To Grow Audience

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Gabriel Preisser leans over a balcony at Church St. Station. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Opera Orlando is wrapping up its season, and gearing up for the next. Artistic director Gabriel Preisser joins us for a conversation about taking the Opera out of the opera house and growing the audience.

Preisser says the opera company is looking forward to the opening of a new performance venue next year: Steinmetz Hall at the Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

Part of the strategy to grow the audience involves performing out in the community. Preisser explains why he picked Church Street Station as the location for a performance of Johann Strauss’s Die Fledermaus in the upcoming season.

“We needed a ballroom,” says Priesser.

“Of course act II of Die Fledermaus has all the waltzes and a big party scene, Prince Orlofsky’s palace. So when we first came in and did the site visit at the Orchid Garden ballroom, we we’re just like, oh my gosh, we have to do it here, it’s perfect with all the balconies, the levels.”

Click here for more information about Opera Orlando’s 2019-2020 season.


90.7 WMFE’s Silent Drive

You drive public radio. Give today to stand for fearless reporting, fair and civil conversation,
and in-depth news for all.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP