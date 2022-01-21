 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, wife Susie both test positive for COVID-19

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mayor Buddy Dyer


Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Dyer says his wife Susie has also tested positive for the virus. 

Both are currently asymptomatic which the mayor credits to being vaccinated and boosted. 

In a Tweet Friday, he says, “I will continue to isolate & work on City business remotely as directed by CDC guidelines.” 

The news comes just days after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings announced his positive result. Demings says his symptoms continue to be mild.

The CDC in three major studies published Friday showed boosters are highly effective against the Omicron variant. Find your nearest booster using this link. 


