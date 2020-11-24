 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer Urges Residents to Shop Local This Saturday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Tim Mossholder

Small Business Saturday is this weekend.

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28 this year, the day after Black Friday. 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said there’s never been a more important time to support locally owned businesses than during the pandemic. 

Dyer said residents can make their purchases in-person at stores or online depending on their comfort level.

“Many of the services we need are provided by our neighbors and it’s easy to do a quick web search rather than a corporate web purchase.”

Dyer said most of the dollars that are spent in these mom and pop businesses are reinvested in the local economy. 

“And I want to encourage our community, when you’re planning your holiday shopping to think small first especially our small businesses that continue to operate safely for their patrons.”

Shoppers and business owners are encouraged to continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

