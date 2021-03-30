Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, His Wife Pack Food At Salvation Army Orlando’s Weekly Food Drop-Off

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Residents got their COVID-19 shot and then picked up food for the week at the Salvation Army Orlando today.

The Salvation Army in Orlando holds a food distribution event and vaccine clinic for residents every Tuesday in the Men’s Shelter parking lot.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and his wife were among the volunteers packing cars with food this week.

Dyer says the need continues to be great a year on from the start of the pandemic.

“We’re largely a service economy and so many of the jobs in the service economy were some of the very first to go during the pandemic. So people had some savings. But we’ve been at this for over a year now. So a lot of people have been out of work for a long time. Never anticipated that they might need a little extra hand-up.”

Captain Ken Chapman who is in charge of the Orlando Metro Area Command says passing out both of these necessities, is a way of offering people in Orlando hope.

Chapman says that is a very fitting message ahead of Easter Sunday this weekend.

“I think it is a sign of new life and new hope. You know I might not be able to make my bills today, but I have food for my children. I couldn’t afford the vaccine but the Salvation Army made it possible for me to get it done.”

The drive thru food distribution event runs from 1 until 3 pm while the vaccine clinic run by Matrix Medical Clinic is open from 9 am until 7 pm or until supplies run out.