Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer Announces His Re-election Campaign

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is announcing his re-election campaign Monday night.

The City Beautiful mayor has been in office for 16 years. Back in 2003 when he stepped into office for the first time—Dyer was battling a 23 million dollar deficit in the city budget.

In his first state of the city speech, Dyer said he was working to create the Orlando Comeback.

That first year the city passed $8.50 per hour wage ordinance for city workers and contractors. Dyer also partnered with private developers to revitalize Church Street.

A decade later, Orlando is one of the state’s fastest growing cities with new development in Lake Nona and the Creative Village downtown.

On the other hand some activists are calling on Dyer to address the gentrification of Parramore, and the affordable housing crisis. Local activists have called for rent control ordinances.

Four other candidates are running for mayor, including city commissioner Sam Ings, Jentri Casaberry, Shantele Bennett, and Aretha Simons.