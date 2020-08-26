 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando Magic Pushed to the Brink

by Cliff Tumetel (WMFE)

Peter Osmenda/unsplash

The Orlando Magic is facing a must win game today as they try to avoid elimination from the playoffs. Despite a Game One victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Magic find themselves one game away from elimination after losing the last three, while the Bucks are one game away from moving on to the second round.

The Magic was missing key players during this playoff series most notably Aaron Gordon who still suffers from a hamstring injury.

“He’s better than he was, he just can’t run, sprint up and down the court,” coach Steve Clifford told reporters on Tuesday.

Without Gordon, the Magic will look to players like Nikola Vucevic to lead the team to victory. 

The Magic are focused on keeping their playoff dreams alive in this unusual NBA bubble season. Game Five begins today at 4pm eastern time. 

 

 


