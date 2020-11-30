 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando Magic Co-Founder Jimmy Hewitt Dies Sunday At 79

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Orlando Magic co-founder Jimmy Hewitt died early Sunday Morning at 79. The Magic announced Hewitt’s death in a tweet Sunday saying he was quote “the architect for the Magic – he dreamed it, believed it, conceived it, and nurtured it into a reality.”

The idea to bring professional sports to Orlando began in 1985, when Hewitt met Magic Senior VP Pat Williams, then-Philadelphia 76ers general manager.

Hewitt was an Orlando Native who played basketball for Edgewater High School before receiving a finance degree from Florida State University. He is one of nine members of The Magic’s Hall Of Fame.

Hewitt had been suffering from advanced stages of dementia and recently contracted COVID-19.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP