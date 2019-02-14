 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando Magic Closing In On Playoff Spot

by Christian Simmons (WMFE)

For the first time in years, the Orlando Magic are competing for a playoff spot.

The team has now won four games in a row and could move itself into prime position in the playoff hunt with a win against the Charlotte Hornets tonight.

It would be the Magic’s first five-game win streak since 2015, and it would come against a team that they are directly competing with for a coveted top-8 spot in the standings.

The Hornets are currently the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference, just two games ahead of the Magic. An Orlando win would move the Magic to just outside of the 8th spot, which is by far the closest the team has come to the playoffs this late in the season since 2012.

Orlando will likely be competing with the Hornets, Miami Heat and Detroit Pistons throughout the rest of the season for the final playoff spot.

The Magic will be off for a week after tonight’s game due to the NBA All-Star break, and a win would give them a chance to build off their momentum as they head into the final stretch of the season.

Orlando is succeeding this year under new coach Steve Clifford and rallying behind the star power of all-star Nikola Vucevic, who has had a spectacular season.


