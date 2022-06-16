 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando loses a first lady: Karen Caudill Dyer passes away from brain cancer

by (WMFE)

Photo: Karen Caudill Dyer


Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s first wife, Karen Caudill Dyer, has passed away from brain cancer. 

Caudill Dyer was married to the mayor for nearly three decades and served as first lady of Orlando for fourteen of those years. The pair divorced amicably in 2017. 

She is survived by her two adult sons she shares with the mayor. 

In a statement on Twitter, Dyer called her, “a bright light, a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and friend” who loved Orlando. 

The mayor has asked for prayers for his family during this time. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP