 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando LGBTQ Advocates Respond to President Biden’s Reversal of the Transgender Military Ban

by (WMFE)

Photo: Sharon McCutcheon

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

President Joe Biden has reversed a ban on transgender people serving in the US military. 

The order will put new protections in place for transgender people who are in the armed services. 

These include stopping the practice of discharging or denying enlistment to an individual who is transgender or gender nonconforming. 

LGBT Center Director George Wallace says allowing LGBT people to serve their country openly keeps everyone safer. 

“So, I think it’s so important to allow qualified transgender Americans to serve openly because it makes us a stronger and safer community. And they should be judged on the same merits as the other constituents that they’re serving.”

Wallace says gender identity is irrelevant to a person’s ability to serve in the military. 

“Besides, at the end of the day, this is a person that is putting their life on the line for the freedom of America. And do you really care what genitalia they have? It just makes no difference whatsoever.”

Starting today, transgender people will be able to serve openly in the US military again.

In his first week, Biden has reversed several of Trump’s more controversial orders, including Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP