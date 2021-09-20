Orlando is One Step Closer to Hosting Matches During the 2026 FIFA World Cup

A delegation from FIFA was in Orlando this weekend to tour the city as a possible host for matches during the 2026 World Cup.

The site tour is one of the last steps in the host city selection process for the 2026 World Cup.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the City of Orlando and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission all made presentations about what Orlando had to offer.

Demings says based on feedback he received from the FIFA delegation, he’s hopeful the City Beautiful could host the games.

“The Sports Commission, and the City of Orlando and other entities we showcased what we have to offer here in the way of amenities. I believe that the feedback that we got immediately was very good. It’s still a competitive process and we’re a long way from landing any of the games.”

Demings says if the city is chosen, it would have the economic impact equivalent to hosting a SuperBowl game.

“If we get multiple games here, each one of those games is like having a SuperBowl in your community so it can have a significant economic impact. And all of that speaks to the international markets where our community is highly regarded around the globe as a desirable location to visit.”

Washington, DC and Baltimore, Maryland are also in the running to host the games and received delegation visits this weekend.