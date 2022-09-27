 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando International Airport will close on Wednesday ahead of Ian

by (WMFE)

A Delta Airlines Boeing 757 pushes back from the gate at the Tampa International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The airport is closing at 5pm today ahead of a potential landfall by Hurricane Ian. Ian is predicted to hit somewhere along Florida's west coast. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)


The last flights out of Orlando International Airport will depart at 10:30 am on Wednesday. 

After that, the airport will be closed ahead of Hurricane Ian.

In a statement, MCO says it’s activated the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s emergency operations center. The center maintains direct communication between the airport and airline leaders throughout the country.

Travelers should contact their airline with questions about how this impacts their specific flight.

Orlando Sanford International Airport says it’s canceling flights Wednesday and Thursday. 

Remember the airport is not a hurricane shelter. For a list of shelters that are opening throughout Central Florida, visit wmfe.org.

 


