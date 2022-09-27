Orlando International Airport will close on Wednesday ahead of Ian

The last flights out of Orlando International Airport will depart at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

Operational Update – Hurricane Ian

Commercial operations at MCO will cease at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 09/28/22. Entry to all parking facilities will be closed at that same period. Please contact your airline for flight updates. pic.twitter.com/P75DooP2EA — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 27, 2022

After that, the airport will be closed ahead of Hurricane Ian.

In a statement, MCO says it’s activated the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s emergency operations center. The center maintains direct communication between the airport and airline leaders throughout the country.

Travelers should contact their airline with questions about how this impacts their specific flight.

Orlando Sanford International Airport says it’s canceling flights Wednesday and Thursday.

Remember the airport is not a hurricane shelter. For a list of shelters that are opening throughout Central Florida, visit wmfe.org.