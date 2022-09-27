Orlando International Airport will close on Wednesday ahead of Ian
The last flights out of Orlando International Airport will depart at 10:30 am on Wednesday.
Operational Update – Hurricane Ian
Commercial operations at MCO will cease at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 09/28/22. Entry to all parking facilities will be closed at that same period. Please contact your airline for flight updates. pic.twitter.com/P75DooP2EA
After that, the airport will be closed ahead of Hurricane Ian.
In a statement, MCO says it’s activated the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority’s emergency operations center. The center maintains direct communication between the airport and airline leaders throughout the country.
Travelers should contact their airline with questions about how this impacts their specific flight.
Orlando Sanford International Airport says it’s canceling flights Wednesday and Thursday.
Remember the airport is not a hurricane shelter. For a list of shelters that are opening throughout Central Florida, visit wmfe.org.
Orlando Sanford international Airport is currently meeting for storm preparations. We will update you as news come in. pic.twitter.com/eDIPPWz5Bm
