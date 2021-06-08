Orlando International Airport Vaccination Site Opens to Flying Public, TSA and Other Staff

 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Passengers at Orlando International Airport can get vaccinated against COVID-19 while waiting for their flight.

Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are available at The Florida Department of Emergency Management vaccination site inside the airport as long as supplies last. 

The site is open seven days a week from 9 am until 4 pm. Passengers and staff can walk-up to get their shots. No appointments are needed. 

Anyone 12 years of age and up can get either of the shots. A parent or guardian must be present and give permission before children under 18 can get inoculated.

Medical staff are set up to distribute the jabs across from the security checkpoint for Gates 70 to 129. That’s located on Level 3, Terminal B off the Hyatt Atrium. 

Some 256 TSA officers have gotten sick with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.


