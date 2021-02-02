 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando International Airport TSA Helps Orlando Police Department Make One of the Largest Drug Busts in MCO’s History

by (WMFE)

Photo: Orlando Police Department

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Orlando Police Department says a TSA agent at Orlando International Airport helped them make one of the largest drug busts in recent history at the airport.

The agent alerted officers after discovering several clear bags with a crystal-like substance wrapped in white cloth in Eli Priestly Brown’s carry-on bags last Friday.

Officers analyzed the 22 vacuum-sealed bags and found they contained 22.2 pounds of crystal meth, worth more than half a million dollars. 900 dollars in cash was also recovered.

Brown had flown from the Los Angeles International Airport to Orlando and was headed to Louisville, Kentucky.

He is being held in the Orange County Jail on a 500,000 dollar bond on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP