Orlando International Airport stands to earn $233 million dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


The Orlando International Airport is Florida’s busiest airport. 

MCO stands to earn the most of any airport in Florida from the one trillion dollar Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.

Florida’s busiest airport will receive $47 million dollars each year, for the next five years, under the new law that passed in November.

The money will go to support Airport Improvement Programs including the expansion of the South Terminal known as Terminal C. 

This newest terminal, which is more than 80 percent complete, is scheduled to open in 2022 with 15 gates and room for 20 planes. 

In total, airports across the country will receive $25 billion dollars for projects aimed at improving the safety, cleanliness and efficiency of these facilities. 


