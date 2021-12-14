Orlando International Airport stands to earn $233 million dollars from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal
The Orlando International Airport is Florida’s busiest airport.
MCO stands to earn the most of any airport in Florida from the one trillion dollar Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal.
Florida’s busiest airport will receive $47 million dollars each year, for the next five years, under the new law that passed in November.
The money will go to support Airport Improvement Programs including the expansion of the South Terminal known as Terminal C.
This newest terminal, which is more than 80 percent complete, is scheduled to open in 2022 with 15 gates and room for 20 planes.
In total, airports across the country will receive $25 billion dollars for projects aimed at improving the safety, cleanliness and efficiency of these facilities.
Canada Mode: On! 🇨🇦 Resuming/new services coming up this week:
Dec. 13
Quebec City (Air Transat)
Dec. 17
Quebec City (new service with Air Canada)
Dec. 18
Winnipeg (WestJet)
Ottawa (Air Canada)
For air service news, please visit: https://t.co/zdJzFk6mAi pic.twitter.com/euGCgCKtcn
— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) December 13, 2021
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity