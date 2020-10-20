 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando International Airport Sees Busiest Week Since Start Of The Pandemic

by (WMFE)

People wait in line at Orlando International Airport. Photo: Danielle Prieur

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

 

Orlando International Airport is seeing a rebound in air traffic. Nearly 230,000 people passed through the Orlando International Airport the week of October 10, making it the busiest week the airport has seen since mid-March when the pandemic began.

With more than 36,000 people screened at the airport on Sunday alone, OIA surpassed Ft. Lauderdale by about 10,000 passengers to be the busiest airport in Florida, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. October 11, 12, and 16 had more than 30,000 passengers each day. 

CEO Phil Brown says the increasing traffic reflects a pent-up demand for travel across the country. 

The numbers mean that Orlando International is one of the seven busiest airports in the country.  


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP