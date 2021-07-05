 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Officials at Orlando International Airport Say They Don’t “Expect Any Significant Impact” From Elsa

The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind gusts to the Central Florida area on Tuesday.

Airport officials say they continue to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa. The storm is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Central Florida area this week. 

In a Tweet, they say they do not, “anticipate any significant impact to airport operations.” 

But depending on how the storm tracks, some flight and baggage delays may occur over the next few days.

Passengers should check with their airline carrier before arriving at the airport for any changes to their flight.

The storm comes during one of the busiest 13-day holiday travel periods MCO has seen since before the pandemic. 

The airport is expected to welcome some 110,341 guests on Tuesday and another 111,422 on Wednesday.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

