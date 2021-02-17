 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando International Airport Reports Reduced Traffic in 2020

by (WMFE)

Photo: Alevision

The numbers are in and air traffic was down at Orlando International Airport in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s likely to be years before traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels. 

According to figures released by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, traffic at the Orlando International Airport in 2020 was down by 57 percent from 2019.

That means only 21.6 million passengers went through the airport compared to 50.6 million in 2019. 

Domestic traffic was down by about 54 percent, and international traffic was down by about 77 percent. 

In a statement, GOAA CEO Phil Brown said the airport is still adapting to the significant change in their operating environment while focusing on safety and security. 

Brown predicts 2021 will continue to be challenging for the airport. He says it could take until 2025 for airport traffic levels to return to pre-COVID levels. 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

