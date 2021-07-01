 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando International Airport Prepares to Welcome Some 1.5 Million Travelers This 4th of July Holiday

Photo: Frank McKenna


The Orlando International Airport expects to reach pre-pandemic travel levels this 4th of July holiday weekend. 


The airport is expecting some 1.5 million travelers between June 25th and July 7th. 

That’s three times as many passengers as last year during the same 13-day holiday period at the height of the pandemic. 

Saturday, July 3 is expected to be the busiest day at MCO with some 134,414 people departing from the airport. 

Ahead of this surge in air traffic, passengers are encouraged to arrive 2 hours ahead of domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights. 

Guests should also prepare for roadway congestion around the airport and lines at ticket counters and security checkpoints.

Federal law requires the wearing of face masks in all airports and on planes.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

