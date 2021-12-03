 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando International Airport prepares to enforce new federal travel rules ahead of the winter holidays

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


President Joe Biden has extended mask requirements and imposed new travel restrictions on international travelers as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads across the US. Here’s how this will impact visitors to Florida’s busiest airport.

Passengers and staff at the Orlando International Airport will be required to wear face masks both in the airport and on flights through March 18th under the new rules. 

The original mask mandate was expected to expire on Jan. 18th. 

But President Joe Biden says rising US cases of the Omicron variant have necessitated a two-month extension of the policy.

The TSA at Orlando International will continue to be responsible for enforcing facial coverings for anyone 2 and up at the airport. 

In a statement, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says it, “remains committed to the safety and security of the traveling public, which includes adhering to federal health guidelines and protocols.” 

International travelers will also be required to test negative for COVID one day before departing for the US and travel is restricted from 8 African countries.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

