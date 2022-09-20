 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando International Airport welcomes first passengers to Terminal C

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: MCO


Orlando International Airport’s newest terminal is officially open for business

Terminal C at Orlando International Airport welcomed its first passengers Tuesday.

The $2.8 billion terminal adds 15 gates and can accommodate an additional 20 aircraft. 

The terminal also boasts the first ever automated screening lanes at TSA checkpoints and the use of facial recognition technology at gates. 

By 2023, the terminal is supposed to connect with Brightline’s intercity rail, which will link the City Beautiful to various stops in South Florida. 

Ten airlines including JetBlue will be permanently relocated to the new terminal.

For a map and information on parking, click here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP