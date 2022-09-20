Orlando International Airport welcomes first passengers to Terminal C

Orlando International Airport’s newest terminal is officially open for business.

Terminal C at Orlando International Airport welcomed its first passengers Tuesday.

The $2.8 billion terminal adds 15 gates and can accommodate an additional 20 aircraft.

The terminal also boasts the first ever automated screening lanes at TSA checkpoints and the use of facial recognition technology at gates.

By 2023, the terminal is supposed to connect with Brightline’s intercity rail, which will link the City Beautiful to various stops in South Florida.

Ten airlines including JetBlue will be permanently relocated to the new terminal.

