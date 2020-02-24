 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Orlando International Airport Names First Permanent Federal Security Director Since TSO Rob Henry’s Suicide

The airport has a new Federal Security Director in charge of TSA operations. Photo: Nils Nedel @nilsnedel

The Transportation Security Administration has named Pete Garcia Federal Security Director in charge of TSA operations at Orlando International Airport. This comes more than a year after the suicide of Transportation Security Officer Rob Henry.

TSA In Turmoil: Changes In The Agency 12 Months After The Death Of Rob Henry

 

Garcia stepped into the role last April, when former security Director Jerry Henderson was placed on leave. 

TSA officer Rob Henry jumped to his death at the airport on February 2, 2019.

Henry’s mother Sylvia Henry says Garcia has already worked to change the toxic workplace culture at the airport.

“I’m very pleased for Mr. Garcia to be the new FSD of Orlando. I’m very proud of Robert for forcing everyone to see what was going on in Orlando at TSA. We all, our whole family misses him very much.”

She says under Garcia, TSOs feel like they can come forward if they’re having problems.

“It seems that Mr. Garcia has really instituted basically an open-door policy as I understand it. That if they see something wrong, they can bring it to his attention. And they’re doing so. And that is just a gazillion times better than what was going on before.”

Since Rob Henry’s death, TSA has installed a suicide prevention program at the Orlando International Airport. 

An internal investigation by the agency found that neither bullying nor the federal government shutdown caused Rob Henry’s death. TSA agents who WMFE interviewed for the series ‘TSA in Turmoil’ said Henry was bullied at work. 

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.


