Orlando International Airport, Local Head Start Programs Will All Receive Funding Under American Rescue Plan

Orlando is getting more COVID-19-related federal assistance under the American Rescue Plan and local airports and early childhood education programs stand to benefit the most.

Orlando International Airport will receive a more than 171 million dollar grant.

Some 150 million dollars will go toward general airport relief that will fund ongoing projects and keep workers employed while 20 million will support airport concessions.

In addition, Head Start will receive more than 5 million dollars to improve early childhood education programming in the Orlando area.

Children’s Home Society, Community Coordinated Care for Children, Inc., Orange County Head Start and Redlands Christian Migrant Association will all receive monies.

In a statement, Rep. Val Demings says, “investments in our children and our economy are critical as we work to move out of this pandemic and rebuild American prosperity.”

“I am proud to announce today’s new funding, which will help our airport recover, welcome visitors and residents back to Orlando, prepare Florida’s children for success, and help parents get back to work and grow our economy knowing that their children are safe and cared for.”