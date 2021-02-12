Orlando International Airport Is Awarded 41.6 Million Dollars Through New Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Orlando International Airport has received millions of dollars from an Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program to help cover costs of operations during the pandemic.

The federal assistance is being offered to airports to help them respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Orlando International Airport received 41.6 million dollars for costs related to efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus and debt service payments.

About 12 percent of this funding or 5.3 million dollars will go toward rent relief for in-airport concessions.

In a statement, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown says the airport will work with the agency and concessions partners to distribute the money.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s Office of Airports and the U.S. Treasury’s General Fund are in charge of allocating the 2 billion dollars in grant money for the program.

The money is available to more than 3,000 commercial service airports, small airports that provide relief to larger ones, and publicly owned general-aviation airports.

In a separate statement, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said the program is, “ one of many steps we are taking to protect the health of America’s travelers and workers, while keeping our nation’s airport operations and related small businesses up and running.”

The deadline to apply is June 30th.