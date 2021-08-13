 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando International Airport Hosts Second Job Fair Tuesday. Here’s How to Participate, What To Bring

Orlando International Airport will hold a job fair on Tuesday, August 17th, that will bring together around 50 transportation industry companies. 

The 50 companies at the job fair represent employers in concessions, airline support, security and parking and transportation at Orlando International and Executive Airports. 

Applicants are encouraged but not required to register for the fair ahead of time to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols can be observed.

Attendees should be prepared to interview for open positions on site. With this in mind, participants should bring multiple copies of their resume and wear business attire.

The fair will take place on Tuesday from 10 am to 2 pm on the 5th floor of the Intermodal Terminal Facility at MCO.

Parking is available at the A or B Garages.

Register for the fair here.


