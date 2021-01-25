 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando International Airport Had Its Busiest December Since 2007 This Year, Despite a Pandemic and a Recession

by (WMFE)

Photo: Clique Images

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Orlando International Airport was the 99th busiest airport out of a total of 530 American airports surveyed in 2020.

Operations at Orlando International Airport decreased by 1.7 percent in 2020 compared with 2019 as people traveled less during the pandemic. 

But the Christmas and New Year’s holidays were a bright spot in the year.

The airport saw a 27 percent increase in traffic in December, making it the busiest December at MCO since 2007.

In a statement, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Chairman Carson Good said this growth highlights the efforts of staff to maintain high standards during a difficult year.

GOAA still plans on developing a 12 acre parcel near the intersection of S.R. 408 and Andes Avenue into a warehouse distribution center. 

The Biden-Harris administration announced it will ban some travelers from the Schengen Area, Brazil and South Africa on Monday to reduce the risk of transmission of highly contagious COVID-19 variants.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP