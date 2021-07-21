 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando International Airport Closes Vaccination Site

by (WMFE)

People wait in line at Orlando International Airport. Photo: Danielle Prieur


If you’re traveling through Orlando International Airport, you will no longer be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine while you wait for your flight. MCO announced the abrupt closure of it’s vaccination site in a tweet Tuesday evening. 

They tweeted quote, “we apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience this may cause.” 

MCO has been offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to anyone 12 years of age daily since the beginning of June. 

The closure of that site comes as Orange County sees a spike in coronavirus cases. Orange County’s new positivity rate is around 11 percent, similar to what we were seeing in January. 

To find open vaccination sites in Central Florida, click here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP