Orlando International Airport Closes Vaccination Site

If you’re traveling through Orlando International Airport, you will no longer be able to get your COVID-19 vaccine while you wait for your flight. MCO announced the abrupt closure of it’s vaccination site in a tweet Tuesday evening.

They tweeted quote, “we apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience this may cause.”

Vaccination Site Update 💉

The vaccination site has ceased operations at our airport. We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience this may cause. For other vaccination sites in Orlando, please visit: https://t.co/ayR4cDQ8OR pic.twitter.com/8fiMGZ27Yo — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) July 20, 2021

MCO has been offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to anyone 12 years of age daily since the beginning of June.

The closure of that site comes as Orange County sees a spike in coronavirus cases. Orange County’s new positivity rate is around 11 percent, similar to what we were seeing in January.

To find open vaccination sites in Central Florida, click here.