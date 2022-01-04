 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando International Airport announces more delays, cancellations due to Mid-Atlantic snowstorms

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


The delays and cancellations come amidst the busiest holiday travel season since 2019. 

Some 27 arriving flights and 21 departing flights have been cancelled at Orlando International Airport Tuesday.

At least 13 other flights are delayed. 

Airlines throughout the country have been experiencing problems after snowstorms in the Mid-Atlantic compounded COVID-induced staffing shortages. 

In a Tweet, the FAA says, “Snow from the southern Appalachians to the Mid-Atlantic states could cause flight delays and cancellations today. Before leaving home, check with your airline for your flight status.”  

At least 477 TSA workers at MCO have become ill with the virus since the start of the pandemic causing delays at security checkpoints. 

For all of these reasons, anyone traveling through the airport should arrive two hours ahead of domestic flights, and three hours before international ones.

Masks are required of all passengers 2 and up within the airport and onboard flights.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP