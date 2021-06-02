 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando International Airport Almost Reached Pre-Pandemic Travel Levels This Memorial Day Weekend

by (WMFE)

Photo: Marco Brodowicz


Air traffic at Orlando International Airport was up by 500 percent this Memorial Day Weekend compared with the same time last year.

Some 360,000 passengers departed from Orlando International Airport between May 27th and June 1st. 

That’s compared with the only 55,000 passengers that used the airport last Memorial Day Weekend at the height of the pandemic. 

These numbers represent a 500 percent increase in air traffic over the same time last year and a 12 percent decrease in travel over the six-day holiday in 2019.

In a statement, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown says the strong kickoff to the summer season is encouraging.

Brown says expanded routes and increased seat capacity on flights are all helping the airport rebound.

Starting this week, MCO will welcome its first transatlantic flights back to Central Florida when Lufthansa resumes operations from Germany.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP