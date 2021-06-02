Orlando International Airport Almost Reached Pre-Pandemic Travel Levels This Memorial Day Weekend

Air traffic at Orlando International Airport was up by 500 percent this Memorial Day Weekend compared with the same time last year.

Some 360,000 passengers departed from Orlando International Airport between May 27th and June 1st.

That’s compared with the only 55,000 passengers that used the airport last Memorial Day Weekend at the height of the pandemic.

These numbers represent a 500 percent increase in air traffic over the same time last year and a 12 percent decrease in travel over the six-day holiday in 2019.

In a statement, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Phil Brown says the strong kickoff to the summer season is encouraging.

Brown says expanded routes and increased seat capacity on flights are all helping the airport rebound.

Starting this week, MCO will welcome its first transatlantic flights back to Central Florida when Lufthansa resumes operations from Germany.