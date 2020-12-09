 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando International Airport Adds Florida’s First Nonstop Flight to Hawaii in 2020

Photo: Hawaiian Airlines

Orlando International Airport will offer a nonstop service to Hawaii in March. 

Starting March 11, Orlando International Airport will offer two weekly flights to Hawaii’s capital city of Honolulu on Hawaiian Airlines. 

It’s the only nonstop direct flight to the island state from Florida. The nine hour flight features Hawaiian food, music and hospitality. 

The announcement comes as Hawaii launches its Movers and Shakas program which will offer free roundtrip airfare to remote workers who move to Oahu for at least 30 days.

MCO ended the 2020 fiscal year reporting some 29 million travelers, a reduction of 41 percent from last year.

The airport frequently ranked in the top five airports in the country for departing flights several weeks in November.


