 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Orlando hopes to score big with title of World Cup host city

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


Orlando will find out Thursday whether it is one of 16 cities chosen to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

Twenty-two US, Canadian and Mexican cities are still in the running to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

Two Florida cities, Orlando and Miami are both vying to stage matches. 

If Orlando’s Camping World Stadium is chosen as a site, the expected economic impact to the area could range between $600 and $800 million dollars along with added media exposure. 

The announcement is expected to be broadcast live from New York City at 5 pm tonight. 

The City Beautiful has previously hosted the MLS is Back tournament and the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team Spring Training. 

Fans can watch the livestream of the announcement on FIFA’s YouTube channel. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP