Orlando hopes to score big with title of World Cup host city

Orlando will find out Thursday whether it is one of 16 cities chosen to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The stage is set. We now know the final 32 teams that are heading to #Qatar2022. 🤩 Who will lift the #FIFAWorldCup? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SajfjpmnAx — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2022

Twenty-two US, Canadian and Mexican cities are still in the running to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Two Florida cities, Orlando and Miami are both vying to stage matches.

If Orlando’s Camping World Stadium is chosen as a site, the expected economic impact to the area could range between $600 and $800 million dollars along with added media exposure.

The announcement is expected to be broadcast live from New York City at 5 pm tonight.

The City Beautiful has previously hosted the MLS is Back tournament and the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team Spring Training.

Fans can watch the livestream of the announcement on FIFA’s YouTube channel.