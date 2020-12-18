Orlando Health Begins Vaccinating Staff With Direct Patient Exposure Including ICU, COVID-19 Units
All staff will receive the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine.
Orlando Health started vaccinating staff who are considered at high risk for COVID-19 exposure today at Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Some 1,400 team members were vaccinated at the free, voluntary vaccine clinic that will run until 7 pm tonight.
The ORMC clinic will reopen again on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, and then in the last week in December.
Another clinic will be held on Dec. 23 at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
High risk groups that are eligible for vaccination include clinical and non-clinical staff that have direct patient contact including ICU and COVID-19 care units, emergency departments and people who handle infectious materials.
AdventHealth began vaccinating its frontline workers on Wednesday. More than 3,400 have been vaccinated so far.
Our team members started receiving #COVID19 vaccinations today. “We are pleased to provide this initial round of vaccinations to individuals who face the highest risk of exposure to the virus,” said Dr. George Ralls, chief medical officer, Orlando Health. pic.twitter.com/kM0q4td5Pt
— Orlando Health (@orlandohealth) December 18, 2020
