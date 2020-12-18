 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando Health Begins Vaccinating Staff With Direct Patient Exposure Including ICU, COVID-19 Units

Elizabeth Rosado, RN, a 30-year veteran in the Trauma ICU unit was the first person to receive the vaccination with Orlando Health. Photo: Orlando Health

All staff will receive the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine. 

Orlando Health started vaccinating staff who are considered at high risk for COVID-19 exposure today at Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center. 

Some 1,400 team members were vaccinated at the free, voluntary vaccine clinic that will run until 7 pm tonight.

The ORMC clinic will reopen again on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, and then in the last week in December. 

Another clinic will be held on Dec. 23 at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital. 

High risk groups that are eligible for vaccination include clinical and non-clinical staff that have direct patient contact including ICU and COVID-19 care units, emergency departments and people who handle infectious materials. 

AdventHealth began vaccinating its frontline workers on Wednesday. More than 3,400 have been vaccinated so far.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

